Province issues ice pileup warning for Lake Winnipeg and Manitoba with strong winds expected Saturday

With strong winds expected Saturday, the province is issuing a warning of ice pileups for parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

Winds are expected to gust up to 60 kilometres an hour beginning Saturday morning and lasting until Sunday morning and the province says there’s a risk ice could pile up along the south basin of Lake Manitoba as well as shorelines near Gimli on the west side and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Property owners are advised to take precautions.

Earlier in the week, an ice wall was pushed toward Twin Lakes Beach, causing damage to some boathouses and cottages in the area.