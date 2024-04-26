Menu

Canada

Regina police officer accidentally shot during residence search

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
A media release said officers from the street gang and tactical support units were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Retallack Street when an officer's gun was accidentally fired, shooting another officer. . View image in full screen
A media release said officers from the street gang and tactical support units were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Retallack Street when an officer's gun was accidentally fired, shooting another officer. . Global News Regina
Regina Police Service (RPS) said one of its officers was accidentally shot just after midnight on Friday while searching a residence.

A media release said officers from the street gang and tactical support unit were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Retallack Street when an officer’s gun was accidentally fired, shooting another officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital but the injuries are not life-threatening. RPS added no members of the public were hurt.

The Saskatchewan Serious incident Response Team is monitoring an investigation undertaken by the RPS Major Crimes Unit.

