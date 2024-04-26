Regina police officer accidentally shot during residence search

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) said one of its officers was accidentally shot just after midnight on Friday while searching a residence.

A media release said officers from the street gang and tactical support unit were executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Retallack Street when an officer’s gun was accidentally fired, shooting another officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital but the injuries are not life-threatening. RPS added no members of the public were hurt.

The Saskatchewan Serious incident Response Team is monitoring an investigation undertaken by the RPS Major Crimes Unit.