Canada

Thunder Bay retiree $1 million richer after big lotto win

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What if you really do win the lottery?'
What if you really do win the lottery?
While the odds are slim, people do win millions of dollars in the lottery. What if it's you? Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq has some advice – Oct 19, 2018
A Thunder Bay, Ont., man’s retirement is getting a bit happier after winning $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.

Jonathan Saville, 62, won the $1-million prize in the March 27 draw.

The 62-year-old told staff at the OLG prize centre that the most he’s ever won with the lottery before this is $100.

“I went to the casino and passed a lottery retailer, so I decided to buy a LOTTO 6/49 with ENCORE. I checked my ticket the next day using the OLG app and saw ‘Big Winner $1 million,'” he says.

The retiree says he checked his ticket three times to make sure it was real.

“I texted my wife, and she thought I was lying,” Saville laughed. “She made me count the zeroes. She was so overwhelmed.”

The 62-year-old says the win is well deserved after he and his wife both experienced health problems.

He plans to put his newfound riches towards his retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Casino on Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay.

