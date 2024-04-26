Thunder Bay retiree $1 million richer after big lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man’s retirement is getting a bit happier after winning $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw.

Jonathan Saville, 62, won the $1-million prize in the March 27 draw.

The 62-year-old told staff at the OLG prize centre that the most he’s ever won with the lottery before this is $100.

“I went to the casino and passed a lottery retailer, so I decided to buy a LOTTO 6/49 with ENCORE. I checked my ticket the next day using the OLG app and saw ‘Big Winner $1 million,'” he says.

The retiree says he checked his ticket three times to make sure it was real.

“I texted my wife, and she thought I was lying,” Saville laughed. “She made me count the zeroes. She was so overwhelmed.”

The 62-year-old says the win is well deserved after he and his wife both experienced health problems.

He plans to put his newfound riches towards his retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Casino on Cumberland Street in Thunder Bay.