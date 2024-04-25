Construction to resume next month on Highways 6 and 39 near Regina

Motorists can expect minor delays this spring as construction resumes for Highways 6 and 39 near Regina.

This is an estimated $57 million project to twin segments of the two highways.

The Saskatchewan Highways Minister Lori Carr made the project announcement on Thursday. Construction will be focused on the twin segments of Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and southeast of Corinne.

“The purpose of the twinning is to ensure safety in the area. We’ve got a train track, we’ve got several intersections, (and) heavy traffic,” said Carr. “So, this twinning project, which will be about seven kilometres right here in this area will definitely alleviate some of those pressures when people are turning or coming on to the highway.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to a release, the project includes nearly 15 km of twinning on two Highway 6 segments and nearly 13 km of the existing lanes of Highways 6 and 39 from north of Corinne to southeast of Milestone will also be repaved.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you come through this corridor it is really, really congested. People are turning all the time, whether that be left or right. People are going straight. And just the nature of the traffic can be very dangerous with the big trucks that go through,” she said. “So, the safety that will happen with the twinning and having the lane in between the two roadways for people to be able to stop and cross when saved will be great.”

The two-year project began in 2023. It is expected to resume as early as May and be completed this year, pending bad weather. The federal government is contributing more than $27 million toward this project. The Government of Saskatchewan is funding the remaining $30 million, the release stated.