Rising costs cause Saskatoon Folkfest pavilions to take a break

A couple of pavilions at the Saskatoon Folkfest this year are taking a break and re-energizing for next year.

The Ukrainian and Scottish pavilions say they are taking a step back due to struggles around costs.

“We did not do this because we wanted to, we did it because we had to,” said Marina Sorokan, bar manager for the Ukrainian Karpaty Pavilion.

She said it was a hard decision and added that they appreciated the notes of support from the community since news got out.

“We were really disappointing our community and all of our volunteers and visitors who were expecting to come to our pavilion.”

A post by the Ukrainian Karpaty Pavilion said that since 2020 there has been a decrease in visitors to the pavilion and that the cost to continue participating in Folkfest keeps rising.

It said that options will be reviewed for next year’s Folkfest and that new members will be brought on to the board of directors to fill vacancies.

Gerald Sorokan, the Ukrainian pavilion manager, said the past few years have seen a decline. Last year they saw at most 6,000 people come through.

“We have to rethink what we’re doing because we keep on doing something that’s not changing,” Gerald said.

He said they’ve had little things chip away at the expenses for their non-profit organization, giving an example of provincial government taxes.

On Oct. 1, 2022 the Saskatchewan Party government expanded the provincial sales tax (PST) to admission and entertainment charges, adding a six per cent sales tax to things like sporting events, concerts, museums, movies and green fees at golf courses.

Gerald stressed that they’re not leaving Folkfest for good and will be back next year.

Gerald said he’s been a board member for 17 years, adding that there are some young people out there who have new ideas that can be brought to the table.

He urged residents to continue to attend Folkfest, noting that other pavilions were facing similar costs and struggles.

Jayna Munson, the Scottish Pavilion co-ordinator, said they’ve known for a while that they would be pulling out of Folkfest this year. The year before, volunteers were stretched thin and the pavilion faced a loss.

“We fully plan to come back in 2025,” Munson said.

Munson said they will be looking for more sponsorship opportunities and adding to their association.

She said the association will still be involved in Folkfest this year, whether it be enjoying the festivities or helping out with other pavilions.

“Even though these large pavilions that we love may not be there, there are still some great ones and new ones. It’s very exciting. So I think more than ever it’s important to attend Folkfest this year and have a great time.”

Folkfest is also introducing two new pavilions to the festivities: the Latino and Nigerian pavilions.

The Saskatoon Folkfest celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, running Aug. 15, 16 and 17.