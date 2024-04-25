Sobeys won’t reopen grocery store in Colborne, Ont., following May 2023 fire

Send this page to someone via email

National grocery chain Sobeys says it will not be reopening its Foodland store in Colborne, Ont., following a fire in May 2023.

Cramahe Township announced that the corporation informed them that this was “not a viable option.”

An early morning fire on May 24, 2023, destroyed the store on Toronto Street and also damaged adjoining businesses in the village just east of Cobourg.

The downtown grocery store is the only one in the village of approximately 1,500. The township of 6,300 residents has other grocery stores nearby including in Brighton and Cobourg.

“While we are disappointed by this news, we know the strength and potential of our dynamic, growing community,” said Township Mayor Mandy Martin.

“Colborne has successfully met all kinds of economic challenges in its 230 years-plus of foundation. Now, we encourage, and welcome all interested to consider this investment opportunity.”

Martin says the township received a letter on April 23 from Sobeys via Mark Deans, Ontario’s director of development and transactions and Krista Payne, Ontario vice-president of operations stating it was a “difficult decision” not to reopen the store.

“Regrettably, reopening is not a viable option,” the letter states. “We understand that this will affect the community, and so wanted you to hear directly from us so that you are informed and prepared to address any questions from residents.”

Sobeys says the franchise owner and operator of the store are meeting with staff, noting those who transitioned to work at the Cobourg Foodland “will retain those roles.”

Sobeys say it had been looking for options for a new food store in the village.

“Additionally, we are committed to supporting the remaining employees as they transition to another store or pursue other employment and career opportunities,” the letter states.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the Colborne community for their loyal patronage of the store over the years, and the dedication of our teammates in service to the community.”