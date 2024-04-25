Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi expected to be focus of first Alberta NDP leadership debate

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2024 9:21 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta NDP membership doubles since Nenshi entered the leadership race, Pancholi drops out'
Alberta NDP membership doubles since Nenshi entered the leadership race, Pancholi drops out
WATCH ABOVE: (March 26, 2024:) Alberta NDP leadership candidate Rakhi Pancholi has dropped out of the race and put her support behind Naheed Nenshi, who has doubled the NDP's membership since entering the race. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports – Mar 26, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is expected to be the centre of attention as the first debate in the Alberta NDP leadership race is held Thursday night.

But a political scientist is expecting the exercise to be more civil than civil war as the five candidates meet up in Lethbridge, Alta., to put their best foot forward.

“It’s going to be a tricky thing because each of them is going to want to distinguish themselves without hurting the chances of whoever wins,” said Lori Williams, a political science professor at Calgary’s Mount Royal University.

“Negativity turns folks off.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Negativity turns folks off.

“It’s a delicate balance in a leadership debate because you want to be supportive of the party and supportive of whoever becomes the leader. You don’t sort of want to kneecap them so they can’t serve effectively … but at the same time you’ve got to distinguish yourself.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Could Pancholi’s exit lead to an ‘anybody but Nenshi’ shift in Alberta NDP leadership race?'
Could Pancholi’s exit lead to an ‘anybody but Nenshi’ shift in Alberta NDP leadership race?

Nenshi, 52, was elected mayor of Calgary in 2010 and won three terms before deciding to bow out before the 2021 municipal election.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Other candidates include three current NDP members of the legislature: Calgary’s Kathleen Ganley and Edmonton representatives Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse.

Gil McGowan, the head of the Alberta Federation of Labour, is also running.

Current leader Rachel Notley announced in January her plan to step down after a decade at the helm of the provincial New Democrats. She is staying on as leader until June’s leadership vote.

The NDP’s May 2023 election loss was the second in a row under Notley.

Click to play video: 'Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley stepping down as NDP leader'
Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley stepping down as NDP leader
Trending Now

Williams said she expects there will be questions directed at Nenshi during the debate but they won’t be personal attacks.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think it’s just about convincing people who’ve bought memberships. I think this is about reaching out and conveying to broader Alberta what this party has to offer,” she said.

“I just think the audience they are trying to appeal to doesn’t see negativity favourably.”

The next debate will be in Calgary in May and a third is scheduled for Edmonton in June.

Williams said now that the deadline has passed for people to buy party membership and vote, it’s important for candidates to explain how their visions of the future are best for all Albertans.

“I think we’re basically in the beginnings of the next election campaign and they’ve got to start winning people over from here forward.”

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices