Hearings on CN appeal of Hamilton’s Jamestown housing project pushed to 2025

Delays tied to the development of a mixed-income housing project in Hamilton’s north end could go on for another year after an appeal by Canada’s largest railway company has been put off until 2025.

Canadian National Railway’s appeal to Ontario’s Land Tribunal has been rescheduled for Feb. 18, 2025, adding to the already decade-long hold-up of the Jamesville project, which seeks to bring 600-plus new housing units to the neighbourhood.

The CN Rail appeal was filed in September 2022 and expressed concerns over the size and location of structures in the housing development, which would be within 300 metres of the rail yards.

At issue are lands bounded by James Street North, Strachan Street West, MacNab Street North and Ferrie Street West, which the railway claims are not far enough away from “an area of influence.”

The rail operator says its action centres on concerns over safety, odour, vibration, noise and whether the proposed sensitive land uses are appropriate for the site.

“We have a duty to the future occupants to ensure that all developments near our active industrial transportation infrastructure respects modern proximity standards with regards to health and safety,” said CN spokesperson Ashley Michnowski in a statement.

“We remain committed to finding a solution with the city and the developer.”

The Jamesville project in Ward 2’s North End is located at 405 James Street North. The city of Hamilton and partners hope to transform the area into a mixed-income residential neighbourhood. ReImagine JAMESVILLE

Mayor Andrea Horwath says she’s “outraged” with the ongoing delay and suggests that if CN is committed to a resolution, it hasn’t shown it.

“So this idea that somehow housing isn’t appropriate for that area, there’s housing all along that rail line through our whole city,” Horwath submitted.

“The problem is these people are making these comments off-site in some office tower somewhere and they’re not looking at the reality of this site.”

In a statement Wednesday, Ward 2 Coun. Cameron Kroetsch said news of the delay doesn’t mean a settlement between the city, the developer and CN is off the table.

However, he did admit that without a resolution, it could be a year before all parties would be able to sit down with the tribunal to iron out the dispute.

To find a resolution, city partners Indwell and CityHousing Hamilton have adjusted the proposed development’s density and greenspace.

A new plan is calling for a 20-storey building along with three and 12-story buildings to accommodate 642 units.

“Now, the ball is in CN’s court,” Kroetsch said.

“I hope that CN is supportive of this new proposal and does everything in its power to prevent further delays so that the project can get going.”

The Jamesville project has been in the works for more than a decade and calls for the demolition of townhomes that have been sitting vacant since 2019.