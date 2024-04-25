Menu

Canada

AGO workers reach tentative agreement ending month long strike: union

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
Art Gallery of Ontario workers on strike on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Art Gallery of Ontario workers on strike on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. OPSEU / X
The union representing 400 Art Gallery of Ontario workers say a tentative agreement was reached ending a month long strike.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 535, which represents the workers, posted the update on X early Thursday.

“The first strike at the AGO has been a historic demonstration of collective action,” OPSEU wrote in a tweet.

Hundreds of workers had gone on strike on March 26 after they rejected the company’s offer.

OPSEU Local 535 had previously said the offer failed “to make meaningful improvements on key issues, including wage increases and protections against contracting out for precarious part-time workers.”

Members of the union include assistant curators, archivists, food and hospitality staff, researchers, technicians, carpenters, electricians, instructors, designers, visitor services staff, and more, OPSEU said.

Details of the new tentative agreement were not revealed as union members still need to vote on the tentative agreement.

