Canada

‘We just want to get paid’: Airport security screeners in Atlantic Canada take job action

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 5:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Atlantic Canada airport security screening workers take job action'
Atlantic Canada airport security screening workers take job action
Workers who carry out security screening at 15 airports in Atlantic Canada are taking job action. Their union says many members haven’t received their full paycheques, which were due nearly a week ago. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Workers who carry out security screening at 15 airports across Atlantic Canada are taking job action over unpaid wages, while their employer is blaming it on a “processing error.”

The United Steelworkers Union says many members haven’t received their full paycheques — and some haven’t received anything — after a new contractor took over their services.

On April 1, GardaWorld became the screening contractor for airports in the region.

United Steelworkers Union Local 5319 president Mark Arsenault says workers under the new contract were supposed to get paid on April 18, but that didn’t happen.

“They basically promised us the next day. We didn’t receive it,” Arsenault said.

“We still have members today who have not received any money with no real guarantee on when they’ll actually get it.”

He says workers are struggling as many live from one paycheque to the next.

“Some people have not been able to pay their mortgages,” Arsenault said. “I have a gentleman who has to go to court next week and explain to a judge why he didn’t make his child support payment.”

Although they’re still showing up for work, some members are ditching their uniforms in opposition to pay discrepancies.

“Some are wearing a little brighter colours, maybe some different sneakers other than what is required by the uniform policy,” Arsenault said.

The government agency that issued the contract says it’s aware of the problem.

In a statement, Suzanne Perseo with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) said that “GardaWorld has experienced a payroll issue that has impacted some of its employees as they transition to the provision of services in this region.”

Meantime, GardaWorld says a recent system and processing error impacted the payments of some of its employees.

“The majority of known issues have been addressed and we continue to process any additional discrepancies as quickly as possible to ensure that employees get paid correctly,” the company wrote in a statement.

“We recognize the significant inconvenience this has created for many of our people and have communicated with affected employees to address concerns they might have.”

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is monitoring the situation and is in contact with CATSA.

“We understand they are taking steps to ensure travellers are not negatively affected,” communications manager Leah Batstone said. “As always, we encourage travellers to plan ahead and arrive early for their flight to ensure they have plenty of time to make their way through various airport processes, including security screening.”

Arsenault says the union won’t be happy until all members have been paid in full.

He adds that although the employer has warned of disciplinary action, they’ll continue their fight.

“We all just want to get paid, that’s how we all survive,” he said.

