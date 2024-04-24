Menu

Health

Person with measles visited Edmonton airport, Stollery Children’s Hospital: AHS

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 4:49 pm
2 min read
Alberta Health Services is warning people that a person with lab-confirmed measles attended a number of Edmonton-area locations over the past eight days. . View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services is warning people that a person with lab-confirmed measles attended a number of Edmonton-area locations over the past eight days. . Getty Images
Alberta Health Services is warning people that a person with lab-confirmed measles attended a number of Edmonton-area locations over the past eight days.

AHS issued the warning Wednesday afternoon, saying people who were in the following locations during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles.

Edmonton International Airport

  • Tuesday, April 16 at the international arrivals and baggage claim area between 3:20 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Stollery Children’s Hospital

  • Saturday, April 20 in the emergency department between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 23 in the emergency department between 4:40 a.m. and 9:33 a.m.

66th Medical Clinic

  • Monday, April 22 at the medical clinic located at 13635 – 66 St. Northwest between 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Pharmacy 66

  • Monday, April 22 at the pharmacy located at 13637 – 66 St. Northwest between 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease that is easily spread through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Measles cases spreading in parts of Canada'
Health Matters: Measles cases spreading in parts of Canada

AHS said anyone who was in the above locations who was born in or after 1970 and has less then two doses of the measles vaccine is at risk of developing measles.

Exposed people born in or after 1970 who have received fewer than two doses of vaccine, who are pregnant, under the age of one or have a weakened immune system are at the greatest risk, according to AHS.

Anyone who believes they were exposed should contact Health Link at 1-877-720-0707. AHS said they may be eligible for medication to prevent measles.

People who develop symptoms of measles should also contact Health Link before visiting any health-care facility.

Symptoms of measles include:

  • fever of 38.3 C or higher
  • cough, runny nose and/or red eyes
  • red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face, spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs

Everyone over the age of one can be vaccinated against measles in Alberta for free.

