454 impaired drivers caught in Saskatchewan in March: SGI

A total of 454 people were suspended for impaired driving offences in Saskatchewan, the numbers for SGI’s March Traffic Safety Spotlight show.

“Police across Saskatchewan reported 312 drivers were issued licence suspensions for exceeding provincial limits for alcohol and/or drugs, while 142 were charged with a Criminal Code impaired driving offence,” a release read.

Last month, SGI and the Regina Police Service (RPS) partnered to create more awareness of mandatory alcohol screening (MAS).

“Under federal legislation passed in 2018, police have the legal authority to demand a quick roadside breath test of any driver they stop,” the release read. “Drivers who refuse to provide a roadside breath test face consequences equal to being caught driving impaired, which is why SGI’s friendly advice to drivers was: if you’re asked, take the test.”

Throughout the month of March, motorists who were stopped by RPS were required to take a roadside test. A few weeks after the launch, the Saskatchewan RCMP followed suit and notified the public on March 21 that officers would also be conducting roadside mandatory alcohol screenings as part of all lawful traffic stops on an ongoing basis.

“Police say that mandatory alcohol screening catches impaired drivers who would have otherwise gone undetected,” the release stated. “The Regina Police Service said mandatory alcohol screening caught nine drivers exceeding the .08 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) Criminal Code limit, while another six were issued suspensions for exceeding the provincial limit (.04 BAC).”

Other March results reported by law enforcement include 548 tickets for distracted driving, 375 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences and 4,473 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving offences.

SGI said that stopping impaired driving makes everyone safer.

“While enforcement can reduce the number of impaired drivers, the better option would be for everyone to make the decision to never get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” the release read.