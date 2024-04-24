Big warm-up to follow blast of cold air in southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the coldest temperatures since last month are expected in southern Ontario, but it won’t last with a big warm-up on the way.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said a blast of cold air has made its way south from the Arctic, bringing with it some of the coldest temperatures southern Ontario has seen in weeks.

Record cold was felt Wednesday morning in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins with wind chills near -20.

“With clear skies and lighter winds tonight, the temperature will drop below freezing across almost all of southern Ontario and in some cases several degrees below zero,” Farnell said of conditions expected Wednesday night.

“This will lead to widespread frost and freeze conditions for several hours early Thursday morning.”

Farnell noted that frost advisories from Environment Canada are in place only for areas where the growing season is assumed to have started, including Toronto, Niagara and Windsor-Essex.

But the cold air will be out of the region soon, with the “warmest airmass of the season so far arriving this weekend,” Farnell said.

“The high-pressure system will move off the East Coast and with a clockwise flow around high pressure, winds will turn southerly bringing in the warmth,” he said.

Highs on Saturday will be in the teens for most of southern Ontario with periods of rain.

On Sunday, though showers are still possible, it will be “much warmer,” with highs in the low to mid-20s, Farnell said.

In southwest areas including Windsor, Sarnia and London, the temperature is expected to hit the 20 C mark on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Above-seasonal weather is likely to last into next week which may mean this is the last frost, at least for downtown Toronto and areas near the lake,” Farnell said.