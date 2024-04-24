Emaciated dachshund trapped in pet carrier down Kelowna embankment

Trapped in a pet carrier left at the bottom of a Kelowna, B.C., embankment, a dachshund now named Wilfred was found fighting for his life.

The small dog was spotted earlier this spring by a man driving to the mountain bike trails off Postil Road in Kelowna. SPCA officials said he was unloading his bike from his truck when he noticed a light reflecting off something down the embankment and realized it was a pet carrier.

When he checked to see if it was empty, he found the emaciated dachshund covered in feces and urine. His collar had been looped through the door of the carrier, and his future looked bleak.

Shannon Paille, manager of the BC SPCA’s Kelowna animal centre, said the man brought the small dog to a vet in the nick of time because it’s unclear how much longer it would have survived in the cold and wet given the condition he was in. It was obvious he had been down there for quite some time.

“It really is a miracle the dog was found,” Paille said.

“The Good Samaritan shared with me that he usually rides much further up the mountain than where he stopped and doesn’t know why he chose to stop there.”

Wilfred, as named by BC SPCA staff, was emaciated, dehydrated, anemic and had a puncture through his upper lip as well as scars on his nose.

He was treated for the wound on his lip and put on a refeeding plan to help him safely gain weight. He was released from the vet clinic to the BC SPCA’s care once he had stabilized and is currently recovering in a BC SPCA foster home. The society is paying for all of Wilfred’s veterinary care.

“We have been trying to find Wildred’s owner,” Paille said. “We found a microchip, but it wasn’t registered.”

Wilfred’s personality is starting to come out and the staff at the BC SPCA and the veterinary clinic where he was treated have all fallen in love with this little fighter, SPCA staff said.

“He is wearing a sweater right now to limit his discomfort and help him stay warm while he gains weight,” Paille said.

And he’s starting to find happiness.

When Wilfred’s rescuers saw him on the Kelowna animal centre’s Facebook page, they were relieved to see a sparkle back in his eyes.

“They were so scared when they brought him to the vet clinic,” Paille said. “His eyes were so sad. He looked like he had lost hope.”

Wilfred will remain on a refeeding plan under veterinary supervision and will need follow-up visits to ensure a healthy recovery. It is not known at this time when he will be available for adoption.

Petsecure Pet Health Insurance was so inspired by Wilfred’s story that they are matching up to $3,500 in donations towards his care.

Those woh can help Wilfred and other animals in the BC SPCA’s care, please make a donation.