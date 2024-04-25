Okanagan weather: Cloudy skies, rain in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures will climb into the mid-teens on Thursday, though the risk of rain will ramp up and linger into Friday morning.

And for Friday, eight to 20 mm of precipitation is possible, along with temperatures in the low teens as the workweek wraps up.

For Saturday, there’s a chance of lingering showers as mostly cloudy skies hang on for the last weekend of April.

However, the weekend should also see a slight warming trend into the mid-teens, with Sunday seeing possible sunny morning breaks.

Mostly cloudy skies will start the workweek, along with a chance of showers and highs in the low teens before mid-teen temperatures return with some sunny breaks mid-week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

