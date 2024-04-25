Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Cloudy skies, rain in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
Much needed steady rain rolls into the Okanagan to finish the week. View image in full screen
Much-needed steady rain rolls into the Okanagan to finish the week. SkyTracker Weather
Temperatures will climb into the mid-teens on Thursday, though the risk of rain will ramp up and linger into Friday morning.

And for Friday, eight to 20 mm of precipitation is possible, along with temperatures in the low teens as the workweek wraps up.

For Saturday, there’s a chance of lingering showers as mostly cloudy skies hang on for the last weekend of April.

However, the weekend should also see a slight warming trend into the mid-teens, with Sunday seeing possible sunny morning breaks.

Mostly cloudy skies will start the workweek, along with a chance of showers and highs in the low teens before mid-teen temperatures return with some sunny breaks mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

