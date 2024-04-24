‘I feel great’: Nova Scotia man wins $1.5M after buying $200 in lottery tickets

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton lottery player has won $1.5 million with a Scratch’N Win ticket, after purchasing $200 worth of them at a local convenience store.

In a Wednesday release, Atlantic Lottery says Russell Musgrave of Boularderie Centre, N.S. loves to try different games and often purchases “whatever Scratch’N Win ticket is hot off the presses.”

Musgrave says he decided to purchase $200 worth of Super Set for Life tickets from Brewer’s Convenience in North Sydney, N.S. recently.

When he got home, the very first ticket he scratched was a top prize winner.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I feel great,” Musgrave told Atlantic Lottery. “It’s a very substantial pile of money.”

The tickets, which cost $20 each, offer a top prize of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum payment of $1.5 million. Musgrave has opted for the lump sum.

Story continues below advertisement

“Musgrave plans to use his winnings to renovate his home, pay off his daughter’s mortgage and help out his loved ones,” the release adds.

This is the second Super Set for Life top prize winner sold by Brewer’s Convenience.

In April 2023, Pat and Clint Lettice also won when they purchased a ticket from the retailer, which will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.

The Lettices said last year they planned to pay off some mortgages and take a trip to Europe.