Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I feel great’: Nova Scotia man wins $1.5M after buying $200 in lottery tickets

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians should know if they win the lottery'
What Canadians should know if they win the lottery
Canada could see Lotto 6/49 award its largest-ever jackpot on Wednesday night as its Gold Ball draw is guaranteed to be awarded after weeks since it was first put in place, with $68 million up for grabs. Sean Previl reports on what steps Canadians should take and what you should know if you're lucky enough to see that big cash windfall. – Sep 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Cape Breton lottery player has won $1.5 million with a Scratch’N Win ticket, after purchasing $200 worth of them at a local convenience store.

In a Wednesday release, Atlantic Lottery says Russell Musgrave of Boularderie Centre, N.S. loves to try different games and often purchases “whatever Scratch’N Win ticket is hot off the presses.”

Musgrave says he decided to purchase $200 worth of Super Set for Life tickets from Brewer’s Convenience in North Sydney, N.S. recently.

When he got home, the very first ticket he scratched was a top prize winner.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I feel great,” Musgrave told Atlantic Lottery. “It’s a very substantial pile of money.”

The tickets, which cost $20 each, offer a top prize of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum payment of $1.5 million. Musgrave has opted for the lump sum.

Story continues below advertisement

“Musgrave plans to use his winnings to renovate his home, pay off his daughter’s mortgage and help out his loved ones,” the release adds.

This is the second Super Set for Life top prize winner sold by Brewer’s Convenience.

In April 2023, Pat and Clint Lettice also won when they purchased a ticket from the retailer, which will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.

Trending Now

The Lettices said last year they planned to pay off some mortgages and take a trip to Europe.

Click to play video: 'N.B. man claims $64M lotto win just 19 days before expiry'
N.B. man claims $64M lotto win just 19 days before expiry
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices