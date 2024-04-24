Hiker rescued after falling into Trent River canyon

Send this page to someone via email

Comox Valley Search and Rescue crews were called to Cumberland on Tuesday after a hiker fell into the Trent River canyon.

A medical evacuation was done for the man who had fallen roughly 61 metres from the trail above.

Rescue crews say he was transported to hospital with significant injuries.

The team says the terrain made it harder to get to the bottom of the canyon during the rescue.

“It’s steep terrain and difficult to access and all the banks are shale so it’s takes a fare bit to get down there safely,” said Paul Berry with Comox Valley Search and Rescue.

Crews are warning other hikers to stay well away from the cliff because the edges are dry, unstable and can easily give way.