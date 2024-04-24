Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hiker rescued after falling into Trent River canyon

By Emma Albert Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Comox Valley Search and Rescue crews on scene after a hiker fell into Trent River canyon on April 23, 2024. View image in full screen
Comox Valley Search and Rescue crews on scene after a hiker fell into Trent River canyon on April 23, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Comox Valley Search and Rescue crews were called to Cumberland on Tuesday after a hiker fell into the Trent River canyon.

A medical evacuation was done for the man who had fallen roughly 61 metres from the trail above.

Rescue crews say he was transported to hospital with significant injuries.

Click to play video: 'Mother and son rescued off Fromme Mountain by North Shore Rescue'
Mother and son rescued off Fromme Mountain by North Shore Rescue
Trending Now

The team says the terrain made it harder to get to the bottom of the canyon during the rescue.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s steep terrain and difficult to access and all the banks are shale so it’s takes a fare bit to get down there safely,” said Paul Berry with Comox Valley Search and Rescue.

Crews are warning other hikers to stay well away from the cliff because the edges are dry, unstable and can easily give way.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices