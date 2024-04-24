Winnipeg man facing 2 murder charges arrested in 3rd killing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man in custody facing charges in two homicides has now been arrested for a third, police say.

Maxim Dale Garneau, 27, was arrested for first-degree murder at the Winnipeg Remand Centre on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Clayton Smith last month.

Police say officers were called to a suite on Manitoba Avenue on March 16, where they found Smith unresponsive. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Garneau was previously charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Edgar Allan Bear on March 18 and Daniel Raymond Garvey-Rodriquez in September of last year.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB that none of the homicides are believed to be connected.

“These are being traated as three separate investigations. He’s been charged previously with second-degree murder in connection to those separate investigations, and these charges now are even more serious, with first-degree murder charges.

“Mr. Garneau, based on our investigation, is known to have gang associations and be involved in the drug subculture. We’re dealing with a violent individual — an individual who is known to carry weapons and firearms in particular and not afraid to use them.”

Michalyshen said Garneau had a relationship or association with each of the victims prior to their deaths, and that while police continue to investigate thoroughly, there are no additional charges currently anticipated.

“The community should certainly feel safer that this individual is being held accountable for his actions and remains in custody at this time,” he said.