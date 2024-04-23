Menu

Crime

Estimated $65,000 in drugs seized during Portage la Prairie, Man. search

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 23, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
The items seized on April 19, 2024 during an RCMP drug bust in Portage la Prairie, Man. View image in full screen
The items seized on April 19, 2024 during an RCMP drug bust in Portage la Prairie, Man. Manitoba RCMP
A man is behind bars following an RCMP drug bust in Portage la Prairie, Man.

On Friday, Mounties searched a home on 9th Street Northwest in the community, where officers said 647 grams of suspected cocaine, illegal weed and more than $7,500 in cash were found.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $65,000, police said.

A 39-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges.

The investigation continues.

