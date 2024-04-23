Estimated $65,000 in drugs seized during Portage la Prairie, Man. search

Send this page to someone via email

A man is behind bars following an RCMP drug bust in Portage la Prairie, Man.

On Friday, Mounties searched a home on 9th Street Northwest in the community, where officers said 647 grams of suspected cocaine, illegal weed and more than $7,500 in cash were found.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $65,000, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 39-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges.

The investigation continues.