Overdoses, deaths prompt Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland Drug Strategy relaunch

A rise in overdoses and deaths in central Ontario has prompted the re-establishment of the Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland (HKLN) Drug Strategy.

The partnership consists of more than 35 organizations, departments and individuals involved directly or indirectly in social services, health care or harm reduction. The HKLN Drug Strategy will service the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County (including Alderville First Nation) and Haliburton County — the same jurisdiction as the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The goal of the strategy is to “facilitate a collaborative, evidence-based approach to minimize the risks and harms associated with substance use.”

“We are incredibly grateful to partners in harm reduction including the John Howard Society, the HKPR District Health Unit, PARN and Green Wood Coalition, who lead the recruitment of survey participants and implementation of the survey through Peer Support Workers,” said Dane Record, HKLN Drug Strategy chairperson.

“It is critically important, now more than ever, that we continue to engage in ongoing dialogue between decision-makers and people with lived experiences related to the complex issues surrounding drug poisoning to better understand and plan harm reduction supports.”

The HKPR health unit’s opioid overdose report shows seven suspected drug-related deaths in March. There were eight suspected drug poisonings for the week of April 7-13 but no deaths.

The report shows that as of late March, there have been 30 opioid overdoses that required a visit to a hospital within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Earlier this month, the health unit issued a drug alert for the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County following a spike in reported overdoses.

Record says the drug strategy steering committee will meet monthly to co-ordinate efforts to provide harm reduction support and respond to growing trends in toxic drug supplies and overdoses.

The group is also drafting a situational assessment of the four-pillar approach to address drug poisonings — harm reduction, prevention and education, treatment, and justice and enforcement.

Current work being undertaken by the HKLN Drug Strategy steering committee includes:

Community survey “Listening to Voices of Experience”: Analyzing information collected through a survey with people with lived/living experience of substance use to better understand drug use practices and what they feel would help prevent overdose and drug poisonings. More information can be found here.

Community Situational Assessment: Compiling population health and community data that can be used to explore harm reduction and drug poisoning prevention strategies.

Collaboration, Communication and Partnerships: Collaborate and share information about what’s happening in local communities by supporting conversations to address the drug poisoning crisis.

Advocating for policy solutions through the Drug Strategy Network of Ontario Framework.

“We are all impacted by the increase in drug poisonings in our communities,” said Kate Hall, steering committee co-chairperson. “Knowing the signs of a drug poisoning and how to help can save lives. Members of the public can sign up to receive drug poisoning alerts and can also use the online submission form to anonymously report overdoses and drug-related information to assist in a more effective response to these incidents.”