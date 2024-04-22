Menu

Canada

Holiday Park, Wildwood, Silverwood golf courses to open in Saskatoon Wednesday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Golfers will be welcome at Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood golf courses in Saskatoon on Wednesday, April 24.
Golfers will be welcome at Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood golf courses in Saskatoon on Wednesday, April 24.
Golfers will be welcome at Holiday Park, Wildwood, and Silverwood golf courses in Saskatoon Wednesday.

Tee time reservations beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday can be made by phone, in-person at the pro shops or online at saskatoon.ca/golf beginning Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Starting Thursday, tee time reservations can be made for as early as 7 a.m. daily and shifted to 6 a.m. as of May 3.

Driving ranges at Holiday Park and Silverwood are currently open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Holiday Park Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3325, 1630 Ave. U South)
27 holes will open on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Silverwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3314, 3503 Kinnear Ave.)
18 holes will open on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Wildwood Golf Course (Phone: 306-975-3320, 4050 8th St. East)
The back nine holes will open on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 a.m.  The front nine holes will open on Friday, May 3 at 6:00 a.m.

First Tee program launches in Saskatchewan to make golf more accessible to youth
