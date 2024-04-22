Manitoba eclipses record number of kidney transplant donors, recipients

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba says it’s celebrating a health-care milestone — a record number of people who donated and received kidneys last year.

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said at a press conference Monday that a record 83 Manitobans received a kidney transplant at Health Sciences Centre in 2023 via the hospital’s adult kidney transplant program. That eclipses the previous high of 77, set in 2017.

Another record number of Manitobans made posthumous organ donations in 2023, with 30 people helping make kidney transplants a reality. The previous high was set in 2018, with 22 donations.

“As a community, we have the power to make a profound difference in the lives of those living with kidney failure,” Asagwara said. “As we mark National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week, I encourage all Manitobans to register their intent to be organ and tissue donors to help save lives.

“Together, we can bring hope to individuals, and their loved ones, who are affected by kidney disease.”

The province said more than 69,000 Manitobans have signed up to the online organ and tissue donation registry since it was launched in 2012.

“Our team works hard to continue improving the process and making transplantation safer and more accessible,” said HSC’s Dr. Julie Ho, medical director of the transplant program.

“However, we still rely on the courage, compassion, and generosity of living and deceased kidney donors.

“I have experienced first-hand the impact that donation and transplantation have on patients and their families, and it is a gift like no other.”

Residents 18 and over with valid Manitoba health numbers can sign up for the registry online.