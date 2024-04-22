Menu

Environment

Ride BC Transit for free in these communities this Earth Day

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Earth Day: Ocean plastic pollution'
Earth Day: Ocean plastic pollution
RELATED: Juan José Alava with UBC's Ocean Pollution Research Unit discusses why plastic pollution is one of the biggest threats facing our planet, and what can be done about it.
BC Transit has made service free in several communities for Earth Day on Monday.

People in Greater Victoria, West Kootenay, Penticton and Whistler can all hop on transit free of charge on Monday.

The Crown corporation hopes to encourage travellers to switch to transit to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Click to play video: 'B.C. increases TransLink funding'
B.C. increases TransLink funding
BC Transit has more than 280 buses running on compressed natural gas and is in the process of adding more electric buses.

While Metro Vancouver will miss out, activists will be gathering outside the premier’s office on West Broadway in Vancouver to call for free transit for anyone 18 years old and younger.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

