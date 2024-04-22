Ride BC Transit for free in these communities this Earth Day

BC Transit has made service free in several communities for Earth Day on Monday.
People in Greater Victoria, West Kootenay, Penticton and Whistler can all hop on transit free of charge on Monday.
The Crown corporation hopes to encourage travellers to switch to transit to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
BC Transit has more than 280 buses running on compressed natural gas and is in the process of adding more electric buses.
While Metro Vancouver will miss out, activists will be gathering outside the premier’s office on West Broadway in Vancouver to call for free transit for anyone 18 years old and younger.
