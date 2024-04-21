Menu

Canada

Man treated for burns after fire at Kelowna, B.C. gas station

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 1:51 pm
1 min read
BC Ambulance emergency vehicle View image in full screen
A man was taken to hospital and treated for burns after a fire broke out at a gas station in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Global News
A man was rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a gas station in Kelowna, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on April 20, Kelowna RCMP were called to a gas station and restaurant in the 1900 block of Highway 97 and Spall Road for reports of a fire.

Police say one man was taken to hospital and treated for burns.

Woman grateful for ‘hero’ who helped rescue her from burning apartment building
“At this time it is too early to make a determination how the fire started or the extent of injuries to the male,” said Lake Country RCMP Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle in a release.

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate the incident, reviewing video surveillance and speaking to witnesses.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or obtained dashcam footage, to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

