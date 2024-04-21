Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle collision in Abbotsford

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle collision in Abbotsford'
Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle collision in Abbotsford
Abbotsford police officers responded to a call of a collision around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of the highway. Those that first arrived found the woman with serious and life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman died in Abbotsford Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 11.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a report of a collision around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of the highway.

The woman was found with serious and life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Appropriate road closures were temporarily placed to allow investigators and members of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services to gather evidence and speak to witnesses at the scene,” Const. Art Stele said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As of the time of this writing, the woman had not been identified.

“Investigators are appealing to the public who may have any information or were in the area on April 20, 2024, between 10:00 p.m. and midnight and have information or dashcam footage,” Stele said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle Surrey crash'
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle Surrey crash
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices