Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

A woman died in Abbotsford Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 11.

Abbotsford police officers responded to a report of a collision around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of the highway.

The woman was found with serious and life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“Appropriate road closures were temporarily placed to allow investigators and members of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services to gather evidence and speak to witnesses at the scene,” Const. Art Stele said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As of the time of this writing, the woman had not been identified.

“Investigators are appealing to the public who may have any information or were in the area on April 20, 2024, between 10:00 p.m. and midnight and have information or dashcam footage,” Stele said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.