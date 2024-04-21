Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., under boil water advisory due to main break

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Halifax Regional Municipality community of Middle Musquodoboit and remains in effect as of Sunday morning.
In a release from Halifax Water, the municipal department said there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water for customers in the area.
“This boil water order is precautionary and based on the loss of water resulting from a water main break near 19 Higginsville Road in Middle Musquodoboit,” the statement read.
Water service was temporarily shut down on Saturday night for crews to conduct an emergency repair and has since been restored, according to the update.
Halifax Water advises community residents to boil all water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, preparing infant formula, washing fruits or vegetables, cooking, making ice cubes or juices, or brushing teeth.
The department noted that customers may still experience discoloured water following the repair.
“It is recommended that those customers run the cold water at one faucet until the water runs clear,” the release continued.
“Halifax Water continues to monitor the water quality and is working in close consultation with Nova Scotia Environment and the Medical Officer of Health.”
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice and updates will be provided by Halifax Water when progress has been made.
