Health

Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., under boil water advisory due to main break

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
A boil water advisory for multiple water systems in Rocky View County. View image in full screen
Halifax Water noted that customers in Middle Musquodoboit may experience discoloured water on Sunday following the repair of a water main break in the community. Global News files
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Halifax Regional Municipality community of Middle Musquodoboit and remains in effect as of Sunday morning.

In a release from Halifax Water, the municipal department said there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water for customers in the area.

“This boil water order is precautionary and based on the loss of water resulting from a water main break near 19 Higginsville Road in Middle Musquodoboit,” the statement read.

Water service was temporarily shut down on Saturday night for crews to conduct an emergency repair and has since been restored, according to the update.

Halifax Water advises community residents to boil all water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, preparing infant formula, washing fruits or vegetables, cooking, making ice cubes or juices, or brushing teeth.

The department noted that customers may still experience discoloured water following the repair.

“It is recommended that those customers run the cold water at one faucet until the water runs clear,” the release continued.

“Halifax Water continues to monitor the water quality and is working in close consultation with Nova Scotia Environment and the Medical Officer of Health.”

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice and updates will be provided by Halifax Water when progress has been made.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

