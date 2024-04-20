AHS issues boil water advisory for multiple water systems in Rocky View County

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has issued a boil water advisory for residents in Rocky View County that rely on the Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System to supply their drinking water.

AHS said an issue with the Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System has affected the water supply for Salt Box Coulee Waterworks, Calling Horse Estates Waterworks, Windmill Water Coop Waterworks and Deer Springs.

Residents and businesses supplied by these systems are advised to boil water for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including: drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices and ice.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled.

AHS suggests affected residents wash their hands with with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying your hands.

Residents may instead choose to purchase bottled water for consumption for the duration of this advisory.

AHS said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice, but added that “corrective action is taking place to address this matter and restore appropriate water supply.”

“The advisory will remain in place until such time that water is restored and water quality assured. AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption,” AHS said.