Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal electric car show exhibits industry’s advancement

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted April 20, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show showcases new models of electric cars, scooters, bikes, and more. View image in full screen
The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show showcases new models of electric cars, scooters, bikes, and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is attracting electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts and industry leaders. The exhibition is showcasing the variety of vehicles available, including scooters, bikes, and of course, cars.

Professionals related to the fields are also present to show the various ways people can interact with the technology aside from buying a vehicle.

Santiago Baptista, who teaches EV mechanics at the École des métiers de l’équipement motorisé de Montréal, says young mechanics are enthusiastic about the new developments. “Young people like new technology — most of the time they are more interested, sometimes they know more than me,” he said.

Some initiatives are highlighting the need to recycle EV batteries, a necessary step to ensure that the substitution of gas-powered cars is as sustainable as it aims to be.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Experts remind the public that while EVs are an important step to the fight against climate change,  they are not enough. Équiterre project manager for the electrification of transportation Blandine Sebileau said that “it needs to happen with the reduction of the number of vehicles on the roads.”

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon announced  that Quebec will invest $3.3 million towards a pilot project from Propulsion Quebec. They will ship merchandise between Montreal and Quebec City on fully electric semi trucks. These will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 4,000 tonnes over three years.

Trending Now

Propulsion Quebec CEO Michelle LLambías Meunier said the project aims “to demonstrate that it is possible to deliver a 100-per cent electric, decarbonized, from the company to the client directly.”

The show will be on from April 19 to April 21 at the Olympic Stadium.

Click to play video: 'Montreal auto show highlights electric vehicles as industry grapples with dip in enthusiasm'
Montreal auto show highlights electric vehicles as industry grapples with dip in enthusiasm
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices