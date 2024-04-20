Montreal electric car show exhibits industry’s advancement

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Electric Vehicle Show is attracting electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts and industry leaders. The exhibition is showcasing the variety of vehicles available, including scooters, bikes, and of course, cars.

Professionals related to the fields are also present to show the various ways people can interact with the technology aside from buying a vehicle.

Santiago Baptista, who teaches EV mechanics at the École des métiers de l’équipement motorisé de Montréal, says young mechanics are enthusiastic about the new developments. “Young people like new technology — most of the time they are more interested, sometimes they know more than me,” he said.

Some initiatives are highlighting the need to recycle EV batteries, a necessary step to ensure that the substitution of gas-powered cars is as sustainable as it aims to be.

Experts remind the public that while EVs are an important step to the fight against climate change, they are not enough. Équiterre project manager for the electrification of transportation Blandine Sebileau said that “it needs to happen with the reduction of the number of vehicles on the roads.”

Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy Pierre Fitzgibbon announced that Quebec will invest $3.3 million towards a pilot project from Propulsion Quebec. They will ship merchandise between Montreal and Quebec City on fully electric semi trucks. These will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 4,000 tonnes over three years.

Propulsion Quebec CEO Michelle LLambías Meunier said the project aims “to demonstrate that it is possible to deliver a 100-per cent electric, decarbonized, from the company to the client directly.”

The show will be on from April 19 to April 21 at the Olympic Stadium.