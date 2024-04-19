Man charged with break and enter, rental fraud in Canmore, Alta.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Canmore RCMP said they have arrested a local man suspected of breaking into the same house twice earlier this week.

Police said they received a report about a break and enter in progress at a home in Lincoln Park on Tuesday. Police said the homeowner walked in on the suspect and chased after him, calling police at the same time. Police arrested the man after a foot chase.

A police investigation revealed the man had broken into the same house the day before.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A further investigation into the man’s history revealed he is also linked to an alleged rental fraud in Canmore, dating back to 2018, police said.

According to RCMP, the man would place an ad on Kijiji to rent out a local property and would ask people who replied for a damage deposit.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once he had the money, he would either cut off communication with them or when the victim arrived at the address they believe they had rented, it would be occupied and not owned by the suspect,” RCMP said.

Dayne Keith Hoknes, 41, faces several charges including nine counts of fraud under $5,000 as well as break and enter charges.

RCMP said he was wanted on outstanding warrants related to the fraud charges at the time of his arrest.

Hoknes is scheduled to appear in court in Canmore on April 24.