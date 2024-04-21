Menu

Health

Guelph hospital offers trauma care first-aid training

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 21, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Guelph General Hospital. View image in full screen
Guelph General Hospital. Matt Carty / Global News
The Guelph General Hospital is going to be offering a different kind of first-aid training.

The “Stop the Bleed” program will have members of the hospital’s trauma program offer the public life-saving techniques that will help stop or slow massive bleeding.

It kicked off last week when 65 students from John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute took part in the program.

In a news release, the hospital says emergency services often respond to the scene within eight minutes. And victims can experience life-threatening effects from uncontrolled bleeding within five to 10 minutes.

“A traumatic injury can happen anywhere, causing life-threatening bleeding,” said Andrea de Jong, the hospital’s Director of Emergency Services & Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence.

“The goal of this program is to provide the training needed to move people from a witness into an immediate responder. There is no time to spare when a serious accident or disaster occurs.”

This program is part of the hospital’s Level III trauma centre designation. It will be available to the public until the end of this year.

People can register for the program by going to the Guelph General Hospital’s website.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

