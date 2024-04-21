Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Is the ‘Seinfeld theory’ coming for Justin Trudeau’s political future?

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted April 21, 2024 11:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Liberals have been playing ‘catch-up’ on housing crisis since Harper, Poilievre were in power: Trudeau'
Liberals have been playing ‘catch-up’ on housing crisis since Harper, Poilievre were in power: Trudeau
Addressing the Canadian Labour Congress in Ottawa on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on the recently announced federal budget and the Liberal government’s efforts to combat the housing crisis. Trudeau also pointed his finger at the former and current Conservative leaders, Stephen Harper and Pierre Poilievre — the latter of which was once the federal housing minister — for creating the issue in the first place.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Trudeau government released its 2024 budget with a promise to bring “fairness for every generation” by pledging billions on housing and introducing a new capital gains tax on the wealthy, as part of its strategy to win back younger voters.

But former Liberal deputy prime minister John Manley doubts the major spending geared at a millennial and Gen Z audience will be enough to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power once election time rolls around.

“I subscribe to what I call the Seinfeld theory of political longevity,” John Manley told West Block host Mercedes Stephenson.

Click to play video: 'Federal budget is about ensuring fair economy for ‘everyone’: Trudeau'
Federal budget is about ensuring fair economy for ‘everyone’: Trudeau

“Seinfeld, great show, lasted nine seasons. And if you think in terms of modern political history in Canada, think back to Brian Mulroney: nine seasons, Jean Chretien: 10 seasons, Stephen Harper: nine seasons,” he said, referencing the years they spent in power.

Story continues below advertisement

Manley adds Canada is not unique. France’s Charles de Gaulle and the U.K.’s Margaret Thatcher also saw their time in power end around the same time, he says.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When it comes to the “seasons” Trudeau may have left, “I think people are going to say, ‘you know, enjoyed the show, but it’s time for something new,’” said Manley.

Click to play video: 'Budget 2024: Taxes on capital gains explained'
Budget 2024: Taxes on capital gains explained

Seinfeld, the beloved sitcom often described as “about nothing”, ended in 1998. Back then, millennials still couldn’t vote and most Gen Z Canadians weren’t even born.

But the two demographics now make up a key voting bloc that has grown increasingly frustrated by the economic uncertainty that has come to characterize their lives: the 2008 global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, record inflation and a lack of affordable housing.

Trending Now

“When I talk about the need to address the housing crisis that we have, it’s founded on the notion that in order for us to retain our young people, to attract investment, we need to have housing,” said former Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt in an interview with the West Block.

Story continues below advertisement

Increasingly, those young voters are turning to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, with recent polling suggesting the Conservatives are leading the Liberals among the demographic.

Trudeau is trying to win them back, with hundreds of measures “sprinkled” in what seems like a “pre-election” fiscal plan, said former parliamentary budget officer Kevin Page about the budget last week.

Click to play video: 'Right to disconnect: Can the federal government enforce this policy?'
Right to disconnect: Can the federal government enforce this policy?

The measures include money for housing, free contraceptives, and the “right to disconnect.”

Page says prime minister has moved away from his previous message of “strengthening the middle class to fairness across generations.”

But Manley insists Trudeau’s sales pitch to millennials and Gen Z remains a “tough sell” for Canadians tired of watching political re-runs.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices