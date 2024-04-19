Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec labour code doesn’t infringe rights of casino managers, Supreme Court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
The Montreal Casino is photographed in Montreal, Que. on September 2, 2015. View image in full screen
The Montreal Casino is photographed in Montreal, Que. on September 2, 2015. Denis Beaumont/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Supreme Court of Canada says excluding front-line supervisors at a Montreal casino from organizing under the Quebec labour-relations regime does not infringe their constitutional rights.

In a ruling Firday, the top court says barring managers from the regime under a provision of the Quebec labour code is not a violation of their Charter guarantee of freedom of association.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Seventy per cent of the operation supervisors assigned to gaming tables at Casino de Montréal were members of an association that filed a petition for certification in 2009.

As part of the petition, the association asked that the exclusion of managerial personnel from the definition of “employee” in the provincial labour code be declared “constitutionally inoperative.”

Trending Now

It successfully argued before a tribunal that the provision infringed the freedom of association guaranteed by the Charter of Rights.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec Superior Court allowed an application for judicial review from the employer, Société des casinos du Québec, on the basis there were several errors in the administrative ruling.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices