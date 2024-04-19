Quebec labour code doesn’t infringe rights of casino managers, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court of Canada says excluding front-line supervisors at a Montreal casino from organizing under the Quebec labour-relations regime does not infringe their constitutional rights.
In a ruling Firday, the top court says barring managers from the regime under a provision of the Quebec labour code is not a violation of their Charter guarantee of freedom of association.
Seventy per cent of the operation supervisors assigned to gaming tables at Casino de Montréal were members of an association that filed a petition for certification in 2009.
As part of the petition, the association asked that the exclusion of managerial personnel from the definition of “employee” in the provincial labour code be declared “constitutionally inoperative.”
It successfully argued before a tribunal that the provision infringed the freedom of association guaranteed by the Charter of Rights.
The Quebec Superior Court allowed an application for judicial review from the employer, Société des casinos du Québec, on the basis there were several errors in the administrative ruling.
- Life in the forest: How Stanley Park’s longest resident survived a changing landscape
- ‘Love at first sight’: Snow leopard at Toronto Zoo pregnant for 1st time
- Buzz kill? Gen Z less interested in coffee than older Canadians, survey shows
- Carbon rebate labelling in bank deposits fuelling confusion, minister says
Comments