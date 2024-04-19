Menu

Canada

Minimal travel disruptions expected as Winnipeg airport repairs major runway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
Passengers and signage at Winnipeg airport are seen Tuesday, June 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Passengers and signage at Winnipeg airport are seen Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) says maintenance at the Richardson International Airport’s largest runway will have a minimal disruptive impact on travellers.

Work on repairing Runway 18/36 began this month, and the WAA said Friday it should extend into the fall. The updates are part of preventive work that needs to be done every decade or so.

The 3.4-kilometre stretch of runway is slated to undergo pavement repairs, electrical enhancements and drainage restoration.

The WAA said the work is being done in phases to minimize disruptions, but there will be some occasions during the process when the runway will be completely closed.

As a result of the maintenance work, some neighbourhoods in the city could see more — or less — overhead plane traffic, but the WAA said all current restrictions to reduce noise and other impacts on the community will remain in place.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg airport logged 4 million passengers in 2023, a first since the pandemic'
Winnipeg airport logged 4 million passengers in 2023, a first since the pandemic
More on Canada
