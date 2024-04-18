Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Edmonton student one of 20 selected for Vimy Pilgrimage Award

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 7:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton student selected for Vimy Pilgrimage Award'
Edmonton student selected for Vimy Pilgrimage Award
Edmonton student Himanshu Surukanti was one of 20 students who just got back from the trip of a lifetime. He was selected to go to France and Belgium to learn about the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As Jaclyn Kucey explains, the Vimy Pilgrimage Award is all about educating young minds and inspiring them to improve the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Himanshu Surukanti was one of 20 students selected out of 200 applicants from across Canada for this year’s Vimy Pilgrimage Award.

“World War II and World War I have been gaps in my history knowledge for a long time, so the chance to go and learn about things in person instead of a textbook or a YouTube video was really exciting,” said Surukanti.

The Vimy Foundation has run this competition annually since 2013. At least one student from Alberta is chosen every year.

To qualify, students between the ages of 14 and 17 must submit a video or personal essay explaining how they’re committed to improving their community through things like volunteering.

“These are students who are going to go ahead and make change, and for us to be part of that formation to help them make the changes that they want to see, I think, is a real privilege,” said Caitlin Bailey, executive director for the Vimy Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton high school student takes in Remembrance Day at Vimy Ridge'
Edmonton high school student takes in Remembrance Day at Vimy Ridge

The trip isn’t just a sightseeing vacation. Students were split into groups to give presentations on the different aspects of the war that they learned during the eight-day tour.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“My own group presented on the environmental impacts of the war, so I learned a lot about how the war devastated forests around the front lines and the effects of resource extraction necessary to power the war,” said Surukanti.

Trending Now

“Our ideal outcome is someone who then goes through our program and takes what they learned to help them continue with their community work,” said Bailey.

Even though the trip had some sombre moments visiting memorials, museums, cemeteries and historic battlefields from the First World War, Surukanti said he’ll able to take what he learned into his future.

“If we’re going to have any chance of understanding our country now and changing it for the better, it’s important to know where we came from and to really internalize this really key event in history,” said Surukanti.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Little Canada Honors The Battle of Vimy Ridge'
Little Canada Honors The Battle of Vimy Ridge
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices