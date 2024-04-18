Pointe-Claire takes a step toward trusteeship

Send this page to someone via email

Pointe-Claire city council has adopted a resolution calling on the Quebec Municipal Affairs Department to intervene and help the municipality govern.

Seven councillors voted in favour on Tuesday, while one opposed, along with the mayor, Tim Thomas.

“If we give away the power of the city, then that concerns me,” Thomas told Global News.

The mayor admits there are stark differences between him and some members of council but he insists the business of the city is getting done.

“I think for the most part, the city is running really well. All our major projects are being done superbly,” he said.

But some councillors disagree, arguing major files, such as finalizing major real estate development plans, are being stalled.

“Decorum is not being held. City files aren’t advancing. Our staff is under tremendous pressure. We’ve had employees leave,” Coun. Eric Stork told Global News.

Stork insists the city doesn’t need to move into trusteeship but recommendations are required from the Quebec government to end the impasse.

“The vast majority of members of council believe our city governance is dysfunctional. And we need help,” he said.

During the special council meeting on Tuesday, many residents displayed their disappointment with council, calling it dysfunctional and saying the loathing between members is no secret.

But calls for the government to intervene appear split, some at the council meeting saying they’re in favour, while others Global News spoke with say they don’t think it’s necessary.

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for May 7.