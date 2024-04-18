Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a convicted killer and high-risk sex offender who will be living in the city.

Scott Mackay, 61, “poses a significant risk to women in the community, including sex workers,” police said in a Thursday media release.

Mackay is currently on day parole while serving a life sentence for convictions of sexual assault, forcible confinement and second-degree murder.

Mackay was convicted of murdering University of Victoria student Marguerite Telesford in 1987. Her body was never found. He’s also a person of interest in another unsolved homicide, and has been convicted of two attacks on sex workers.

He was granted six months of day parole last month, following six unsuccessful applications, despite the Parole Board of Canada finding he had a high risk for “violent reoffending.”

His parole comes with multiple conditions, including a ban on possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs.

He’s also banned from possessing or accessing pornography and sexually explicit material and being in the presence of sex workers.

Mackay is bound by a 10 p.m. curfew and must report all contact with females to his parole supervisor.

He’s also not allowed to own or operate a vehicle, except in emergency situations approved by his parole supervisor.

Mackay is described as five-feet 10-inches tall with short grey hair and hazel e yes.

Anyone who sees him breaking his conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.