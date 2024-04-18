Harassment investigation leads to weapons, drug charges in Lyndhurst, Ont.

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a harassment investigation has led to drug and weapons charges for a man in Lyndhurst, Ont.

Police began investigating allegations of trespassing and criminal harassment in mid-March.

They say although the accused was warned, incidents continued, including several attempted break-ins at the victim’s home.

Police say the accused was arrested without incident as a search warrant was executed Sunday.

The raid led police to a cache of weapons including a crossbow, several rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun, ammunition and a small quantity of magic mushrooms.

A 50-year-old man is facing a long list of charges including break and enter, criminal harassment, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a schedule III substance.

The accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, police say.

The accused was held in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Brockville court Friday.