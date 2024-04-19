Catholic school principal in Fergus to receive distinguished service award

Send this page to someone via email

A principal at a Catholic school in Fergus, Ont., is being recognized for his outstanding contribution to Catholic education.

Todd Goodwin, the principal at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, is the recipient of the 2024 Distinguished Service Award from the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario.

A news release stated that Goodwin has been with the Wellington Catholic District School Board as a principal and vice-principal for the last 16 years.

It mentions his ability to lead change within the community.

“Todd is an exceptional leader who leads his school with faith, kindness, and inclusivity,” said the board’s director of education, Michael Glazer, in a statement.

Goodwin will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the CPCO Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony on Friday.