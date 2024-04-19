Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Catholic school principal in Fergus to receive distinguished service award

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 19, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Todd Goodwin is the 2024 CPCO Distinguished Service Award recipient. View image in full screen
Todd Goodwin is the 2024 CPCO Distinguished Service Award recipient. WCDSB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A principal at a Catholic school in Fergus, Ont., is being recognized for his outstanding contribution to Catholic education.

Todd Goodwin, the principal at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, is the recipient of the 2024 Distinguished Service Award from the Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A news release stated that Goodwin has been with the Wellington Catholic District School Board as a principal and vice-principal for the last 16 years.

It mentions his ability to lead change within the community.

Trending Now

“Todd is an exceptional leader who leads his school with faith, kindness, and inclusivity,” said the board’s director of education, Michael Glazer, in a statement.

Goodwin will be presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the CPCO Gala Dinner and Award Ceremony on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices