Canada

Saskatchewan education minister apologizes for comment to mother whose daughter died

By Brooke Kruger The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 3:03 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan's education minister has apologized after he questioned whether he should give up his first-born child when speaking to a mother whose daughter had died. Saskatchewan Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill speaks to a member of the media in Regina, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.
Saskatchewan’s education minister has apologized after he questioned whether he should give up his first-born child when speaking to a mother whose daughter had died. Saskatchewan Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill speaks to a member of the media in Regina, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Saskatchewan’s education minister has apologized in the legislature for asking if he should give up his first-born child when speaking to a mother whose daughter had died.

Jeremy Cockrill says he used a poor choice of words in the private meeting with Taya Thomas about teachers asking for more supports for students with extra needs.

The woman’s daughter, 13-year-old Mayelle, died in hospital last year after dealing with multiple medical conditions.

Thomas says when she met the minister this week to discuss negotiations with the teachers’ union, he asked her, “What do they want me to do? Give up my first-born child?”

Cockrill says he’s human and he knew he made a mistake the moment the words came out of his mouth.

Thomas says the minister’s comment was careless and he did not apologize to her during the meeting.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

