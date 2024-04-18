Suspect faces charges in Milton, Oakville home invasions just days apart: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga, Ont., man is facing charges for a Milton home invasion in late March that saw a resident taken for an early morning ride.

Investigators say a resident, woken up and confronted by a male suspect near his bedroom, was forced into his truck by gunpoint around 2 a.m. on March 21 and driven a short distance before being told to get out on the side of the road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The incident happened in an area around Clark Boulevard and Lancaster Boulevard where three men demanded cash or jewelry from the resident before directing him at gunpoint into his idling vehicle.

Halton police have now charged a 21-year-old in connection with that incident and another home invasion just four days later at a home on Upper Middle Road and Third Line in Oakville.

During that occurrence, a resident was assaulted by two suspects before they fled in an SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the men were later arrested after the vehicle crashed into a wooden post at Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

The Mississauga man, identified in a release, is now facing 10 charges in all.

He’s accused of robbery with a firearm and theft over $5,000 in each case.

Police are still seeking additional suspects in both incidents.