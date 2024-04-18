Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect faces charges in Milton, Oakville home invasions just days apart: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Halton regional police say investigations into two armed home invasions in late March in Milton and Oakville are connected. View image in full screen
Halton regional police say investigations into two armed home invasions in late March in Milton and Oakville are connected. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Mississauga, Ont., man is facing charges for a Milton home invasion in late March that saw a resident taken for an early morning ride.

Investigators say a resident, woken up and confronted by a male suspect near his bedroom, was forced into his truck by gunpoint around 2 a.m. on March 21 and driven a short distance before being told to get out on the side of the road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The incident happened in an area around Clark Boulevard and Lancaster Boulevard where three men demanded cash or jewelry from the resident before directing him at gunpoint into his idling vehicle.

Halton police have now charged a 21-year-old in connection with that incident and another home invasion just four days later at a home on Upper Middle Road and Third Line in Oakville.

During that occurrence, a resident was assaulted by two suspects before they fled in an SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the men were later arrested after the vehicle crashed into a wooden post at Bronte Creek Provincial Park.

The Mississauga man, identified in a release, is now facing 10 charges in all.

He’s accused of robbery with a firearm and theft over $5,000 in each case.

Police are still seeking additional suspects in both incidents.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices