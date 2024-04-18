Menu

Canada

Governor General to make 1st official visit to Saskatchewan next week

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 3:10 pm
3 min read
Mary Simon View image in full screen
The Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, will be making her official visit to Saskatchewan with stops in Regina and Saskatoon from April 22 to 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will be making her first official visit to Saskatchewan early next week.

From April 22 to 24, the Governor General will make stops in Regina and Saskatoon with a focus on reconciliation, mental health, education and climate change.

“During the official visit, Her Excellency will meet with provincial and Indigenous leaders, youth, educators, newcomers, artists and civic trailblazers,” a media advisory said.

“The Governor General plays an important role in raising awareness of significant issues throughout our country, and in recognizing incredible Canadians working to better the lives of their neighbours and communities. Official visits provide opportunities for Her Excellency, on behalf of Canadians, to meet with and recognize people who are making a difference in a range of fields.”

Starting on April 22, an official welcoming ceremony will occur at the legislative assembly of Saskatchewan upon her arrival, where she will be greeted by Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty along his wife Donna.

The Governor General is expected to inspect an RCMP guard of honour outside the Legislative Building. Simon will meet with Moe in his office, where there will be a photo opportunity in front of the fireplace.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Governor General will meet at Government House with Mirasty and his wife. Simon will make a visit to the First Nations University of Canada later that afternoon, where she will join students in recording an episode for pîkiskwêwin, an Indigenous-language podcast project.

“The conversation will focus primarily on the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous languages,” the advisory stated.

The day will end with an official reception at Government House.

The next day, Simon will visit the Regina Open Door Society (RODS), where she will meet lead artists who painted the RODS mural located on the building’s exterior wall.

“She will then visit the society and join newcomers to Canada participating in a language class,” the advisory read.

A discussion on mental health services for farmers and ranchers will take place later that afternoon in a roundtable discussion with mental health specialists from the SaskAgMatters network on issues affecting Canada’s farming and ranching communities.

On Wednesday, Simon will be in Saskatoon making her first stop to the Maternal Care Centre at the Jim Pattison Hospital where she will meet with staff, which includes Indigenous birth support workers.

“(She will) learn about services available to mothers, children and families from across the province,” the advisory said. “The centre addresses the unique needs of patients who are pregnant and who are giving birth by providing them and their families with individualized support.”

The Governor General will meet with Indigenous leadership, such as Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron and the president of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan (MN-S), Glen McCallum.

Simon’s visit will end at the Wanuskewin Heritage Park, where she will explore with youth to better understand how the national historic site acts as a living reminder of Indigenous Peoples’ sacred relationship with the land. A Q & A session will occur afterwards.

Although this will mark Simon’s first official visit to the province, the Governor General travelled to Saskatchewan in September 2022 to visit the James Smith Cree Nation following the mass stabbing incident. She also delivered remarks on Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina on Sept. 29, 2022.

 

