Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

5 individuals, 4 teams to be inducted into the Gryphon Athletics Hall of Fame

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 18, 2024 9:31 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five individuals and four teams are going to be inducted into the Gryphon Athletics Hall of Fame.

The University of Guelph’s athletics department announced the 2024 class on Thursday.

There are four athletes going in.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
  • Ross Proudfoot (Cross Country, Track and Field, 2011 to 2015)
  • Kelsey Gsell (wrestling, 2010-11 to 2014-15)
  • Laura Moulton (Cross Country, 2003-04 to 2006-07)
  • Peter Domarchuk (Wrestling, 1980-1984)

A fifth individual, former women’s basketball coach and administrator, Angela Orton, will enter under the builder category.

Trending Now

Four teams are being inducted, too.

  • 2011 Women’s rugby team (OUA and U SPORTS champions)
  • 1999 to 2002 Men’s cross country team (OUA and U SPORTS champions)
  • 2004-05 Women’s basketball team (OUA champions)
  • 1961 and 1965 Men’s curling team (OUA champions)

All the inductees will be enshrined during a ceremony on June 21.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices