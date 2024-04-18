5 individuals, 4 teams to be inducted into the Gryphon Athletics Hall of Fame

See more sharing options

Five individuals and four teams are going to be inducted into the Gryphon Athletics Hall of Fame.

The University of Guelph’s athletics department announced the 2024 class on Thursday.

There are four athletes going in.

Ross Proudfoot (Cross Country, Track and Field, 2011 to 2015)

Kelsey Gsell (wrestling, 2010-11 to 2014-15)

Laura Moulton (Cross Country, 2003-04 to 2006-07)

Peter Domarchuk (Wrestling, 1980-1984)

A fifth individual, former women’s basketball coach and administrator, Angela Orton, will enter under the builder category.

Four teams are being inducted, too.

2011 Women’s rugby team (OUA and U SPORTS champions)

1999 to 2002 Men’s cross country team (OUA and U SPORTS champions)

2004-05 Women’s basketball team (OUA champions)

1961 and 1965 Men’s curling team (OUA champions)

All the inductees will be enshrined during a ceremony on June 21.