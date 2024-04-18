Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Vancouver Canucks to face Nashville Predators in opening round of playoffs

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 1:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canucks first round match with Nashville'
Canucks first round match with Nashville
The Canucks are officially playing the Nashville Predators in the first round of the playoffs. Squire Barnes breaks down how the two teams match up against each other.
With the NHL playoffs just around the corner, the Vancouver Canucks will be squaring off against Nashville in the opening round.

The two teams have met before in the post-season, but never in the first round.

In 2011, during Vancouver’s run to the Stanley Cup final, the Canucks defeated Nashville in six games, albeit in the second round.

This season, the two teams met three times — twice in October and once in December — with Vancouver winning all three.

The Canucks won 3-2 in Nashville on Oct 24, then posted a 5-2 home-ice victory on Oct. 31. In their final meeting, on Dec. 19, Vancouver completed the series sweep with a 5-2 win in Nashville.

Elias Pettersson tallied four goals in the three games while captain Quinn Hughes had six assists.

For Nashville, North Vancouver product Colton Sissons had two goals. The 6-1 centre, who played junior hockey with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, is in his 10th NHL season.

Neither franchise has won hockey’s biggest prize.

Vancouver has appeared in the final three times: 1982, 1994 and 2011, with the last two both going seven games.

Nashville has just one Stanley Cup appearance: 2017, when the Predators fell to Pittsburgh in six games.

The playoff schedule has not been released at this time.

Click to play video: 'Will Vancouver have public watch parties for the Canucks playoff run?'
Will Vancouver have public watch parties for the Canucks playoff run?
