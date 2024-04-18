Saskatchewan RCMP receive numerous collision reports due to spring storm

Send this page to someone via email

A spring snowfall in Saskatchewan has led to numerous collisions across the province.

Saskatchewan RCMP received numerous reports of motor vehicle collisions along with weather-related traffic hazards.

According to a release, from midnight on Wednesday to 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Operational Communication Centre received 68 reports of motor vehicle collisions and eight reports of weather-related traffic hazards.

“Road conditions continue to be poor in some areas today,” police stated. “In particular, Saskatoon RCMP advises that high winds are creating poor visibility and drifting on Highway #11 and other roads around Saskatoon.”

Police are cautioning residents in all areas to check the weather and road conditions along their route on Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.

“If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel, if possible,” police stated. “If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance. Travellers can access information on road conditions and track what roads have been plowed, salted, and/or sanded within the last two hours (on the Highway Hotline).”

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking motorists to consider the following winter driving tips before heading out:

Scrape all the ice off your windows before driving – if you can’t see, you can’t drive safely!

Remove all snow from your vehicle, including from your headlights, taillights and roof.

Slow down on slippery or snowy roads.

Be gentle and smooth when you accelerate, brake or steer.

Using cruise control on icy or snowy roads can be dangerous! If you skid, your vehicle will accelerate and rapidly spin its wheels as it tries to maintain a constant speed.

Be prepared for anything: consider stocking your vehicle with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.

If you become stranded on the highway, do not leave your vehicle! Turn on your vehicle periodically to warm up but try to conserve fuel. Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline has the latest updates on road conditions.