Kingston man ordered to use knives only for cooking, eating caught with knife: police

A Kingston, Ont., man has been charged after police in Belleville say he was found with a knife not being used to cook or eat food.

Belleville police say they were called after a man with a knife was seen walking through traffic near Dundas and Church Streets around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A suspect found at the scene with a five-inch folding knife was arrested without incident, police say.

Police allege the man was breaking a very specific part of a probation order.

“The subsequent investigation revealed the male was currently on a Probation Order with one of his conditions being not to be in possession of a knife unless in his residence for the purpose of preparing or eating food,” police said in a media release Thursday.

A 33-year-old man from Kingston was charged with breach of probation.