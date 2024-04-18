Menu

Crime

Kingston man ordered to use knives only for cooking, eating caught with knife: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
Belleville police in search of stolen vehicles View image in full screen
A Kingston man was arrested in Belleville Wednesday after police allege he had a knife counter to a probation order. Global News
A Kingston, Ont., man has been charged after police in Belleville say he was found with a knife not being used to cook or eat food.

Belleville police say they were called after a man with a knife was seen walking through traffic near Dundas and Church Streets around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A suspect found at the scene with a five-inch folding knife was arrested without incident, police say.

Police allege the man was breaking a very specific part of a probation order.

“The subsequent investigation revealed the male was currently on a Probation Order with one of his conditions being not to be in possession of a knife unless in his residence for the purpose of preparing or eating food,” police said in a media release Thursday.

A 33-year-old man from Kingston was charged with breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

