Maple Leafs sign D Webber to entry-level contract

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Cade Webber to a two-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Thursday.

The contract carries an average annual value of US$875,000.

The 23-year-old Weber had six assists in 38 games during the 2023-24 NCAA season with Boston University. He helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

Webber, from Meadville, Penn., has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games with Boston University. He was named Hockey East’s best defensive defenceman for 2023-24.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The six-foot-seven, 210-pound defenceman was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

He was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a March 7 trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2024.