RCMP national security team investigating Yellowhead County pipeline rupture: Alberta minister

Alberta’s minister of forestry and parks said the RCMP national security investigation team is involved in a probe looking into what caused a pipeline to rupture and catch fire west of Edmonton earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a wildfire was sparked following a natural gas pipeline rupture about 40 kilometres northwest of Edson, Alta. The fire has since been deemed under control.

“We have no indication of any kind of cause on that fire yet; the investigation is happening,” Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said at a wildfire-related news conference Thursday morning. “The national security investigation team of the RCMP are investigating the cause.

“My understanding, since the cause was unknown, that’s standard practice for them to come in on anything that’s unknown.”

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information. On its website, the RCMP states it has a wide range of national security-related mandates and responsibilities. It says its national security criminal investigations program involves critical infrastructure protection and critical incident management.

Officials say the investigation into what caused the TC Energy pipeline to break could take months or even years.

The Canada Energy Regulator had investigators on site on Wednesday. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is also investigating the incident.

The rupture sparked a blaze that could be seen for kilometres, sending large flames and plumes of smoke into the air.

No injuries were reported, and officials said the fire was never a threat to any surrounding communities.

“I want to commend the Yellowhead County Fire Department, industry and our wildfire team for the timely manner that this fire was brought under control,” Loewen said Thursday.

“Fast information sharing between all parties facilitated an effective wildfire response.”

The wildfire sparked by the pipeline rupture is located about 28 kilometres northeast of Obed Lake. More than 30 firefighters were expected to be in the area Thursday to continue working on the wildfire.

— with files from The Canadian Press

