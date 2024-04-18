Former B.C. minister Mike de Jong seeks federal Conservative nomination

Former B.C. cabinet minister Michael de Jong is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley.
De Jong is currently a member of BC United, the Official Opposition, and has represented the riding of Abbotsford West since 1994.
In a statement, he said he wants to join Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives to help bring responsible fiscal leadership to Ottawa after the next federal election.
De Jong previously served as finance minister, health minister, forests minister and attorney general, among other roles, in the former B.C. Liberal government.
