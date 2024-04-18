Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former B.C. minister Mike de Jong seeks federal Conservative nomination

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
lit, it is getting too hot and too expensive for Canadians," Poilievre said." autoplay="true" id=10428555]
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former B.C. cabinet minister Michael de Jong is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley.

De Jong is currently a member of BC United, the Official Opposition, and has represented the riding of Abbotsford West since 1994.

In a statement, he said he wants to join Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives to help bring responsible fiscal leadership to Ottawa after the next federal election.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

De Jong previously served as finance minister, health minister, forests minister and attorney general, among other roles, in the former B.C. Liberal government.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices