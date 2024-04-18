Former B.C. minister Mike de Jong seeks federal Conservative nomination

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Former B.C. cabinet minister Michael de Jong is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley.

De Jong is currently a member of BC United, the Official Opposition, and has represented the riding of Abbotsford West since 1994.

In a statement, he said he wants to join Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives to help bring responsible fiscal leadership to Ottawa after the next federal election.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

De Jong previously served as finance minister, health minister, forests minister and attorney general, among other roles, in the former B.C. Liberal government.

BREAKING:@Mike_de_Jong announces he is seeking the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in the next federal election in the riding of Abbotsford-South Langley. He spoke with our @JasJohalBC Listen to The Jas Johal Show wherever you get your podcasts: https://t.co/ubouTvsL8Y… pic.twitter.com/3rHfxmSmLT — CKNW (@CKNW) April 18, 2024