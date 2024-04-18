Menu

National

Politics

Provincial, municipal officials to make Manitoba housing announcement

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 11:13 am
Housing minister Bernadette Smith will make an announcement about a new initiative Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Housing minister Bernadette Smith will make an announcement about a new initiative Thursday afternoon. Global News / File
Provincial and municipal officials are set to make an announcement on Thursday about a housing initiative.

Manitoba’s housing, addictions and homelessness minister Bernadette Smith will be joined by Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham and Jeremy Read of the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation for a press conference at 12:15 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Red River College Polytechnic’s Manitou A Bii Bii Daziigae building, will be streamed live on this page.

Liberals unveil ‘ambitious’ housing plan to build 3.87 million homes by 2031
