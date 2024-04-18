Menu

Canada

Offensive lineman Isaiah Adams retains top spot in CFL Scouting Bureau spring list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CFL Combine a chance for new players to shine ahead of next months draft'
CFL Combine a chance for new players to shine ahead of next months draft
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 20, 2024) The CFL Combine is taking place in Winnipeg this week with over 70 CFL hopefuls undergoing fitness assessments and drills. Commissioner Randy Ambroise joins Global News Morning to discuss the impact of the combine and the future of the league – Mar 20, 2024
Isaiah Adams remains the top-ranked player for the 2024 CFL draft.

The Illinois offensive lineman topped the CFL Scouting Bureau’s spring top-20 list released Wednesday, retaining the No. 1 spot he held in December. However, teams eyeing the six-foot-five, 320-pound Adams from Ajax, Ont., in the CFL draft on April 30 will have to wait as he’s expected to be taken in the NFL draft, which is slated to be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. View image in full screen
Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Theo Johnson, of Windsor, Ont., a six-foot-six, 260-pound tight end from Penn State, moved up one spot into second behind Adams. Tanner McLachlan, of Lethbridge, Alta., a six-foot-five, 245-pound tight end from Arizona, also improved one position to sit third overall. Like Adams, Johnson and McLachlan are both expected to garner NFL attention at the end of the month.

Toronto’s Kyle Hergel, an offensive lineman from Boston College also moved up a spot into fourth ahead of Theo Benedet, a towering six-foot-seven, 305-pound native of North Vancouver, B.C., who anchored the University of British Columbia’s offensive line.

Cincinnati linebacker Joel Dublanko was at No. 6. Dublanko, an American, was added to the CFL draft as his father was born in Edmonton. The six-foot-three, 240-pound Dublanko was bypassed in the 2022 NFL draft but did spend time with New Orleans and Seattle before playing for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in 2023.

Auburn receiver Nick Mardner (Oakville, Ont), UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (Pitts Meadows, B.C.), Memphis linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (Levis, Que.) and Laval receiver Kevin Mital (Saint-Hubert, Que.) rounded out the top-10.

Mital cracked the top-10 after being ranked No. 20 in the winter list.

The CFL scouting bureau consists of league scouts, player-personal directors and GMs. It releases rankings three times each year (fall, winter and spring).

Click to play video: 'A look at some of the drills at CFL Combine'
A look at some of the drills at CFL Combine
© 2024 The Canadian Press

